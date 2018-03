SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- A Sioux City man is under arrest after what police are calling "lascivious acts with a child."

Eighteen-year-old Lawrence John Hoffman was arrested Tuesday after the Plymouth Country Sheriff's Department recieved a complaint from a mother from Akron, Iowa.

The woman reported that she believed her 5 year-old may have been abused while at the babysitters.

Hoffman is being held on $10,000.