Branstad takes next step in run for governor

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The man who led Iowa for sixteen years is considering another run and Wednesday he made another step in that direction.

Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad filed the papers to create to create a campaign committee for a run for governor in 2010.

The rumors surrounding Branstad's possible run have been swirling for a couple months now and today, one of his staffers announced Branstad planned to file papers that would allow him to raise and spend campaign cash.

If Branstad does decide to enter, it's expected to be a big game changer for the GOP race, turning up the heat on the six other candidates.

However, Woodbury County GOP chairman Brian Rossner says it may not be so cut and dry. He says some of Branstad's past decisions, like raising the sales tax, and the appointments of two judges that helped legalize gay marriage in Iowa don't sit well with traditional conservatives.

"You have to be the one that'll stand up for the pro-family issues. You have to be the one that stands up for the sanctity of human life. You have to be a governor that's willing to take the tough steps to cut the budget where there's waste," Rossner said.

Rossner says the candidate that will make it past the primaries will be the one with solid conservative values across the board.

The Woodbury County GOP plans on holding a forum in the near future so voters can meet all the candidates.

