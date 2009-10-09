Neb. man caught with eagle feathers sentenced - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Neb. man caught with eagle feathers sentenced

Posted:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- A Macy man convicted of possessing eagle feathers has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison.

Forty-year-old Lamar Bertucci was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

Federal authorities indicted Bertucci in March, accusing him of shooting and killing bald eagles and selling their feathers to be used in headdresses.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office says authorities began investigating Bertucci after several eagle carcasses were found along the Missouri River near Macy. Several eagle feathers and carcasses also were found in Bertucci's home.

Court records say in exchange for Bertucci's guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss two charges: unlawful taking of a bald eagle and sale of a migratory bird.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.