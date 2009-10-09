Neb. man caught with eagle feathers sentenced

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- A Macy man convicted of possessing eagle feathers has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison.

Forty-year-old Lamar Bertucci was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

Federal authorities indicted Bertucci in March, accusing him of shooting and killing bald eagles and selling their feathers to be used in headdresses.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office says authorities began investigating Bertucci after several eagle carcasses were found along the Missouri River near Macy. Several eagle feathers and carcasses also were found in Bertucci's home.

Court records say in exchange for Bertucci's guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss two charges: unlawful taking of a bald eagle and sale of a migratory bird.