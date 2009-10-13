Honor Flight takes off dark and early

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- More than six decades ago, they answered the call and fought for freedom. Tuesday morning, more than 100 Siouxland veterans of World War II took off for Washington, D.C. to see first-hand the memorial built in their honor.

Siouxland Honor Flight left from Sioux Gateway Airport at 7:00 a.m. Made possible by donations and volunteers, the Honor Flight sends veterans to the nation's capital at no charge so they can visit the World War II Memorial.

The veterans checked in at the airport before sun up. Those serving as chaperones to the men say volunteering for a day is the least they could do.

"To help these guys out, they helped us out 60 something years ago, the least I can do to repay them for what they did to us is escort them to Washington, DC to see their memorial," said Matthew Hatterman of Dakota City, NE.

While in DC, those on the Honor Flight are visiting the World War II Memorial, built about five years ago. For most of these veterans, it's the first time they've seen it.

"Cause I've never rode on airplane, and I'm excited to get out there and see that," said Wilfred Nobbe of South Sioux City, NE.

Don Smith of Sioux City says, "Well, we got a lot of veterans and we'll go out and see the sights, the big events of world war two, and it'll be worth the trip."