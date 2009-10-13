Fulton running for Nebraska Treasurer

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- In Nebraska, a member of the Unicameral is running for State Treasurer.

State Senator Tony Fulton of Lincoln was in South Sioux City Tuesday morning to make his announcement.

Fulton says he's wants to make the move from the legislature to the Treasurer position because he'll be term limited in 2012.

Fulton says, "And so, if I'm going to continue in service to the state, then there would need to be something for which I have passion. The treasurer's office presents such an opportunity."

Fulton says his campaign will focus on three things: Transparency, responsibility and accountability, which would include an increase in the use of the state's website.

Current state treasurer Shane Osborn has decided not to seek re-election.