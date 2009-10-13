Tisha Vega in court on attempted murder charge - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tisha Vega in court on attempted murder charge

Posted:

COLFAX COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- A former Siouxland woman, already serving time for the death of a foster child in her care, was back in Colfax County, Nebraska Court Tuesday.

The arraignment was continued to November 18th, where Tisha Vega will enter her plea on an attempted murder charge.

Tisha Vega and her husband Carlos are accused of beating a neighbor, Miguel Garcia, in Schuyler, Nebraska. Garcia suffered serious cuts and a cracked skull.

Tisha Vega was sentenced in August on child abuse charges in the death of Nathaniel Sauncosi.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.