Tisha Vega in court on attempted murder charge

COLFAX COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- A former Siouxland woman, already serving time for the death of a foster child in her care, was back in Colfax County, Nebraska Court Tuesday.

The arraignment was continued to November 18th, where Tisha Vega will enter her plea on an attempted murder charge.

Tisha Vega and her husband Carlos are accused of beating a neighbor, Miguel Garcia, in Schuyler, Nebraska. Garcia suffered serious cuts and a cracked skull.

Tisha Vega was sentenced in August on child abuse charges in the death of Nathaniel Sauncosi.