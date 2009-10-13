Officers to make Polar Plunge for good cause

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Some Sioux City police officers aren't afraid of a little cold. On Halloween day, they'll jump into Browns Lake to benefit the Special Olympics for the fifth annual Polar Plunge.

The Special Olympics provides year-round sports training to more than 11,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Not only is it a chance to help a great cause, it's an opportunity for officers to get spooky as they don their Halloween costumes for the frigid dip.

Registration is October 31st at 11 a.m., with the plunge at noon.

You can help out too, by signing up at soiowa.org.