Grassley votes against health care reform bill

UNDATED (KTIV) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is the ranking republican on the finance committee and did not vote in favor of the health care reform proposal.

He believes the bill will lead to higher health care costs for consumers, fees and taxes he says will cause premium increases as early as next year.

Grassley says, "I voted against it because for the first time in the history of our country, this bill says you have to buy something. The government's never said anybody in this country's ever had to buy anything if you don't buy health insurance, you're going to have to pay a $1,500 penalty to the IRS."

Grassley says if medical malpractice reform was added to the bill, it would help get more Republicans on board.