Prairie Hills facility will remain open

Sioux City, IOWA (KTIV) - Woodbury County Supervisors have chosen to not close the Prairie Hills facility but now they must repair the building.

At Tuesday's meeting, the Prairie Hills committee updated the supervisors of their needs and assessment of the building.

Professionals say the building is structurally sound but some mechanical and electrical work does need to be completed and the supervisors are getting an estimate for the cost of the repairs.

"We need to preserve the facility for those diversion programs. The end result, if we don't have that available as a facility to utilize these great programs is that our residivism rate will start to climb once again," said Doug Walish, Woodbury County Supervisor.

The committee hopes to have a cost estimate back within a month for the repairs and a three to five year plan of possible expansion when there is more funding available.