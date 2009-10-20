Bison Renewable Energy update

Near Hull, IOWA (KTIV) - Bison Renewable Energy officials updated the Sioux County Supervisors about their plans to finish building and manage an energy plant near Hull, Iowa.

The energy company broke ground in 2007 and has built about 50 percent of their infrastructure.

The company told the supervisors they are now planning to convert methane gas to electricity at their facility.

Sioux County officials say there will be some job creation with the opening of this plant.

"They told us 10 to 12 jobs and it will also be a way for some by-products that aren't currently being used to be turned into energy. They'll use mostly manure, " said Mark Sybesma, Sioux County Board Chair.

The company told the supervisors they hope to be operational by 2011.