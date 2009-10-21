South Sioux leaders hope to build business relationships

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- South Sioux City leaders are hoping to further reach out to businesses in the community by seeing first hand how they run.

Gerkin Windows and Doors was first on a city council tour today. Despite the slowdown in housing, the manufacturer's business has remained strong.

South Sioux economic development director Dan McNamara says Gerkin is just one of many businesses in town that is thriving, while others nationwide seem to be struggling.

"I don't think you're going to see a business in South Sioux that has not expanded, announced an expansion, or actually some of them are probably going to do an additional expansion. So everything's strong over here in South Sioux City," McNamara said.

McNamara says the secret to success is an open line of communication between the city and businesses.

Roth Industrial Park and Lite-Form were also apart of today's tour.