Muskies to suit up in pink for breast cancer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- They might be men, but back by popular demand, the Sioux City Musketeers will suit up in pink instead of green. It's the second Pink in the Rink event.

The Muskies and the Tyson Events Center want to show their support for breast cancer awareness and education.

Last year, the pink in the rink event raised $38,000 for the St. Luke's Imaging and Breast Screening Center and Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure of Siouxland.

Officials say it's a lot of fun to see the rough and gruff Muskies in pink.

"So when they walked in last year and actually saw the pink jerseys in their locker they went 'really?' But they were great. They understand the cause. Especially afterwards when they saw jerseys being auctioned off for upwards of $2,500," said Muskies president Jim Kronschnabel.

A portion of every ticket sold this year will also be donated. Muskies hit the pink ice Friday night at 7:00 against USA Hockey.