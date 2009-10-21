Officials say 'texting' is to blame for head-on collision

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Authorities say a Sac County, Iowa crash is another instance of texting while driving.

Tuesday afternoon, 16-year-old Tyler Kenny of Schaller was driving on Highway 20 near Schaller when he crossed the center line and hit another car, driven by 20-year-old Scott Trembly of Ames.

Officials say Kenny was texting behind the wheel. Both receieved non-life-threatening injuries, but a dog in Trembly's vehicle had to be put to sleep.

Kenny is charged with operating left of center.