An Orange City, IA business expands, adds jobs

Orange City, IOWA (KTIV) - Some good economic news from Orange City, Iowa on Monday.

Revival Animal Health officials announced they are adding on to their current facility and they are expanding their workforce.

Officials broke ground on the spot where they will add on and say they are going to hire 20 more employees to their marketing, sales, graphic design and e-commerce department in the next five years.

"While it is a tough economy and in the short term it may get a little tougher, we believe things will get better and we want to be ready for when it does. We've imagined the possibilities and looked at what we need to be ready for when it does happen and we've made the decision that the time to invest in our future is today," said Roy Nielsen, Revival Animal Health President.

Orange City community officials were very excited when the company picked Orange City seven years ago to break ground on the current location and they are happy the company is expanding their building and adding jobs.

"Revival Animal Health has been one of those entrepreneurial companies that has continued to grow over the years. Especially in these economic conditions, for a company to be growing and expanding today is good news for everyone, for Orange City, Sioux County and Northwest Iowa," said Gary Blythe, Assistant City Administrator of Orange City.

Revival Animal Health hopes the new addition will be done in April of 2010 and then they will start to add the new jobs.

Currently, they have 57 employees that work in Orange City and Mapleton.