Orange City, IA residents will vote on the Phoenix Project

Sioux City, IOWA (KTIV) - Voters in Orange City will vote on a community development initiative next Tuesday.

The development initiative called the Phoenix Project was placed on the ballot by the Orange City, City Council on September 15th.

The project consists of the Hawkeye Center, a new event center and a performance art center partnership with Unity High School.

Voters will answer the question of whether to grant a bond giving the City Council authority to finance the four and half million dollar project.

"We're certainly very optimistic and the repsonses we are getting from business and community leaders and the residences in the community would echo that and were confident that people in Orange City will make that investment in the community as we move forward," said Gary Blythe, Assistant City Administrator of Orange City.

The initiative has to pass with a 60-percent approval.

