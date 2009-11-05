Father, hospitalized with cancer, watches son's birth via webcam

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - For many fathers, the most memorable moment in their lives is the birth of their children. But, what if you aren't able to be there?

Despite being in the fight of his life, one Siouxland father found a way to do it.

We first met Joe Delashmutt back in 2006, after returning home from serving in Iraq because he was diagnosed with Leukemia.

But just this year, Delashmutt had two big shocks. One, his wife became pregnant. Joe Delashmutt said, "The doctors told me I couldn't have any more kids."

Two, he found out his cancer was back. "They did more tests and they found Leukemia in my blood," said Delashmutt.

After chemotherapy and doctors removing his tonsils, Delashmutt was sent home hoping to finally be cancer-free. But, just two weeks ago he relapsed again.

And, it couldn't have come at a worse time, Delashmutt's wife went into labor. "We tried to get out of here the best we could - just couldn't make it," said Delashmutt.

With the help of modern technology and a couple of Mercy employees, Delashmutt was still able to see the birth over a webcam. "It's like a phone call over the computer," described Delashmutt, "I was able to talk her through it and be there. And, we could see each other."

And while he wasn't there in person, this very proud father was able to see every moment as his son; 8 pound, 6 ounce Alex Joseph Delashmutt was introduced to the world.

"It was great for everybody to take time out of their own schedule just to give me some attention. It was neat. It made you feel good," said Delashmutt.

And like many of the battles he's faced -- the war and relentless cancer -- the experience of his second child being born gave Delashmutt a new outlook on life and a new hope for the future. "Get a transplant and get better and watch my kids grow up," said Delashmutt.

Delashmutt is now waiting for a bone marrow transplant from the donor list. There's good news; they've found four matches.