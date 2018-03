Orlando police identify Jason Rodriguez as suspect in high-rise shooting spree

(NBC - KTIV) -- A manhunt is underway following an office shooting in downtown Orlando, Florida.

Orlando police have identified 40-year-old Jason Rodriguez as the suspected gunman.

Rodriguez used to work in the downtown high-rise where at least six people were shot Friday.

He may be driving a silver Nissan SUV with Florida license plate D119UX and should be considered armed and dangerous.