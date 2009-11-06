Siouxland Sleepout helps the homeless

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Drivers may have taken a double take driving by the Sioux City Explorers ballpark Friday night.

The field's lit up and filled with dozens of tents and makeshift cardboard homes. It's the Siouxland Sleepout, which helps raise money and awareness for homelessness in Siouxland.

Susan Plueger took her church youth group to the sleep out to give them a new perspective on homelessness.

"I hope they know that as they grow up to not judge people because they don't know what their situation really is. I mean, we see people out there but we don't really know what steps have gotten them there," Plueger said.

Up to 2,000 people are homeless in our area and many of them are children. Organizers say people need to remember that homelessness doesn't discriminate, it can happen to anyone at any time.

"A lot of times they're people just caught in a bad spot and need a little help and that's what we're here to provide -- some shelter and supportive services," said Mike Wood Siouxland Sleepout.

More than 200 people showed up tonight to sleep at the ball field.

The Siouxland Sleepout hopes to raise at least $40,000 dollars this year. Over the last five years the event has raised about $150,000 for several area organizations.