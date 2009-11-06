Army: Suspect fired more than 100 round; 23 remain hospitalized

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) -- The military says the suspected gunman who allegedly carried out the mass shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, fired more than 100 rounds.

And at a late news conference from the Army post, Col. John Rossi said 23 people remain hospitalized from the attack, about half of them in intensive care. Thirteen people were killed. Twelve were military and one was a civilian.

The suspect, Maj. Nidal Malik Hassan, has been transferred from a hospital near Fort Hood to an Army hospital in San Antonio. Rossi wasn't aware of Hasan's condition, but earlier reports indicated Hasan was in a coma.

