Driver causes string of accidents

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- An area driver is suspected of drunk driving after causing a string of accidents.

Earlier this evening, police say someone alerted them of a possible drunk driver on Lewis Boulevard. Police say, that same driver caused this accident on Gordon Drive, which shut down traffic around 8 o'clock. But police say, that wasn't the driver's first crash of the evening.

Sergeant Dave Bishop says, "The driver of that vehicle struck another vehicle at about Dace and Fairmont, came over on to Gordon Drive and went the wrong way on Gordon Drive, went eastbound in the westbound lanes, and struck two vehicles."

Police say the driver was traveling slowly, so no one was seriously injured.

The driver has not officially been charged with any crime.