Event helps veterans stay warm this winter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- In honor of veterans and their families, Iowa Workforce Development offered up a free meal Tuesday, and warm clothing for the winter.

The second 'Shoes for Veterans' event had about 400 boxes full of new to slightly used coats, pants, shoes, and blankets that had been donated. Even the massive meal was donated by local businesses.

By the midway point, officials say they'd already surpassed last year's turnout.