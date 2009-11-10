Event helps veterans stay warm this winter - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Event helps veterans stay warm this winter

Posted:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- In honor of veterans and their families, Iowa Workforce Development offered up a free meal Tuesday, and warm clothing for the winter.

The second 'Shoes for Veterans' event had about 400 boxes full of new to slightly used coats, pants, shoes, and blankets that had been donated. Even the massive meal was donated by local businesses.

By the midway point, officials say they'd already surpassed last year's turnout.

"It's a lot of work involved, but it's well worth it especially when you see the people come in and the need for it," said Dave Girard of Iowa Workforce Development. 

"A lot of the veterans have given a lot in war and they come back home and sometimes they're injured and stuff and there's not much for them. So, it's pretty good to help them out," says Korean War veteran Elgerd Arnett.

 

 

Officials say they hope to hold the event again next year.

 

 

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.