Event helps veterans stay warm this winter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- In honor of veterans and their families, Iowa Workforce Development offered up a free meal Tuesday, and warm clothing for the winter.
The second 'Shoes for Veterans' event had about 400 boxes full of new to slightly used coats, pants, shoes, and blankets that had been donated. Even the massive meal was donated by local businesses.
By the midway point, officials say they'd already surpassed last year's turnout.
"It's a lot of work involved, but it's well worth it especially when you see the people come in and the need for it," said Dave Girard of Iowa Workforce Development.
"A lot of the veterans have given a lot in war and they come back home and sometimes they're injured and stuff and there's not much for them. So, it's pretty good to help them out," says Korean War veteran Elgerd Arnett.
Officials say they hope to hold the event again next year.