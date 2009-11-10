Negotiations continue between Woodbury Co. and law enforcement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Contract negotiations continue between Woodbury County officials and its deputies and jailers.

Last week, jailers presented their request for a 6% raise for 2010 and 2011, and changes to longevity pay. Tuesday, the county responded with a counter-offer. The county didn't offer any salary increase for jailers and, even raised their insurance co-pay from $15- to $20,000. They will go into closed negotiations at the end of this month.

Closed negotiations for deputies started today. Sheriff's officials say the deputies are asking for a 3- to 6% raise and schedules made much further in advance.