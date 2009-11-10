Negotiations continue between Woodbury Co. and law enforcement - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Negotiations continue between Woodbury Co. and law enforcement

Posted:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Contract negotiations continue between Woodbury County officials and its deputies and jailers.

 

Last week, jailers presented their request for a 6% raise for 2010 and 2011, and changes to longevity pay. Tuesday, the county responded with a counter-offer. The county didn't offer any salary increase for jailers and, even raised their insurance co-pay from $15- to $20,000. They will go into closed negotiations at the end of this month.

Closed negotiations for deputies started today. Sheriff's officials say the deputies are asking for a 3- to 6% raise and schedules made much further in advance.

The contracts must be finalized by March 15th.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.