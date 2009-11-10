Sioux City teen builds kids a place to perform

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Months of hard work paid off Tuesday for a Sioux City teen.

Seventeen-year-old Shannon McKenzie is working toward becoming an Eagle Scout. He's been working on a stage at the Mary Elizabeth Daycare since this summer, and Tuesday the kids wasted no time testing it out. The North High Junior thinks he's logged about 125 hours on the project, and spent much of that time raising the $2,000 to build it. But, he says it was all worth it when he saw the kids' enjoyment. "Words can't really explain, it puts a smile on your face. It feels good to do something for kids like this," McKenzie said.

Shannon's been involved in scouting since the first grade and says projects like this have helped shape who he is today.