"Year 13" cuts the ribbon and opens it's new doors

Sioux City, IOWA - The "Year 13" program has now officially opened it's doors on the campus of Western Iowa Technical Community College. 

Year 13 students, Sioux City Community Schools and W-I-T officials cut the ribbon and held an open house at their new location Monday.

Year 13, is a post high school program that serves about 20 students with mild to moderate mental disabilities.

Their new location has a life skills room where students learn grocery shopping and meal preparation along with functional academics.

Teachers say students are excited about the change.

"It's just fitting us like a glove. The students are all 18 to 21 which is college age and WIT has just accepted us with open arms. So it's been a win, win for both parties ," said Roxanne Ellis, Year 13 Teacher.

Once students meet all their goals, they graduate with a high school diploma.

Year 13 was housed at Central Campus for 14 years but because it has been closed, they needed a new location.

