Sport stackers go for world record

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Students at three elementary schools in South Sioux City, Nebraska did their part to earn a world record today.

It's called sport stacking, and today hundreds of thousands of people around the globe are stacking for the record, just like these second and fourth graders at Covington Elementary.

Last year the record was set at over 220 thousand stackers around the globe, this year they are hoping for more.

"It's hard to imagine that there are people all over the country and all over the world on this day doing stacking. But it’s a sport that’s really spreading like wildfire," said Covington PE Teacher Paige Oliva.

"It's really kind of a challenge. It's not hard but you're really competing against a lot of people, which is fun," said 4th Grader Alyssa Conley.

The South Sioux City school district has been teaching stacking techniques to students during PE for about 5 years.

The elementary schools also participated in the world record stacking day last year.