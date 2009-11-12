Flight 232 captain receives inaugural safety award - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Flight 232 captain receives inaugural safety award

Posted:

UNDATED (KTIV) -- The pilot known for guiding a crippled jumbo jet to a crash landing at Sioux Gateway Airport 20 years ago received a lifetime achievement award Thursday night in the nation's capital.

Captain Al Haynes lectures around the country on lessons learned from United Flight 232.

"The one thing that I'm most concerned about is proper preparation and disaster training. And as of the last couple of years I have put another emphasis on post traumatic care. Because there's never enough post traumatic care for people involved in tragedies," said Captain Haynes.

Haynes is the first recipient of the National Transportation Safety Board's Joseph T. Nall Award, recognizing people who have made significant contributions to aviation and transportation safety.

Sioux City representatives spoke on Haynes' behalf at the award's dinner in Washington.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.