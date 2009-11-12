Flight 232 captain receives inaugural safety award

UNDATED (KTIV) -- The pilot known for guiding a crippled jumbo jet to a crash landing at Sioux Gateway Airport 20 years ago received a lifetime achievement award Thursday night in the nation's capital.

Captain Al Haynes lectures around the country on lessons learned from United Flight 232.

"The one thing that I'm most concerned about is proper preparation and disaster training. And as of the last couple of years I have put another emphasis on post traumatic care. Because there's never enough post traumatic care for people involved in tragedies," said Captain Haynes.

Haynes is the first recipient of the National Transportation Safety Board's Joseph T. Nall Award, recognizing people who have made significant contributions to aviation and transportation safety.