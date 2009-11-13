Woman dies in crash near Creighton, NE - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Woman dies in crash near Creighton, NE

Posted:

NEAR CREIGHTON, Neb. (KTIV) -- A 70-year-old South Dakota woman has died in a collision in northeast Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Marilyn Holder, of Sioux Falls, was driving her car on a county road about five miles west of Creighton on Thursday afternoon.

The patrol says that at the road's intersection with Nebraska Highway 14, Holder didn't yield to an oncoming semi trailer. It struck her car on the passenger side.

Holder was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver suffered only minor injuries.

