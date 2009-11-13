Sioux County taps into Facebook to spread information

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Sioux County Sheriff''s office is turning to social networking to spread the word. The county has a Facebook page, and now law enforcement has jumped in.

The sheriff says they use the social network to reach a new sector of the public to bring them up to the minute information.

"They really like the fact that when they're in Facebook looking at some of their stuff, they can also get the updates from what's going on here in the county," says sheriff Dan Altena.

Another benefit of the Facebook page, Altena says, is that it's free and efficient.