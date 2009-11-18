Art Center Hands On! Gallery gets an update

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Art Center has added some new fun for kids in the Junior League's Hands On! Kid’s Gallery.

The new projects include Oodles of Doodles, which is a large white board for kids to draw on.

The Art Center also opened a new gallery in the Hands On! zone, dedicated to showing off the skills of kids involved in the Art Center's art classes.

Finally a new piece of art has been added to the ceiling of the Hands On gallery, featuring artwork by Sioux City artist Nan Wilson.

"It was a year ago right now that we re-opened with most of the things done, but it did need a few more of those finishing touches. These last three additions, I think, are just fabulous. They really are the icing on the cake," said Junior League Sustaining Member Karen Clark.

The pictures in the new children's art gallery are easily changeable, which will allow the art center to showcase many kids work.

The new projects were funded by a donation from the Junior League in memory of Linda Hartje, who was a past president of the League.