Mercy Dunes clinic remains open

DAKOTA DUNES, SD (KTIV) -- Last month, Mercy Medical Center announced it would close its clinic in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota on November 16. That day has come and gone, and the Dunes clinic remains open.

Mercy officials are now clarifying that it was never their intent to shut down the clinic entirely. Rather, they planned to shut it down in its configuration previous to November 16. That means Dr. Danielle Prince was let go, and the operation was reduced to one doctor, Jeremy Vande Zande.

Mercy says it has sent a letter, notifying patients of the changes.

Mercy says this action is a short-term adjustment due to the slowdown in medical practice markets.

"Our steps are to look at what additional specialty services and additional primary care that we can bring into the building over time," says Brian Monsma of Mercy Medical Center.

Monsma says the goal of the reconfiguration is to bring more specialty services to the Dunes, while sharing support staff. He says Mercy may also look into relocating existing services to the clinic.

