Neb. Sen. Nelson will support health reform debate

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Democratic Sen. Ben Nelson says he will use his key centrist vote to support a debate on the health care reform bill.

But the Nebraska senator said Friday that his support of a procedural motion to allow debate does not mean he will vote for the overall bill.

Nelson says having a debate on health care reform will allow for an opportunity to improve the bill and make sure Nebraskans' concerns are heard.

Nelson says if it is not possible to amend the bill and address his concerns, he will oppose a motion to end debate, which also needs 60 votes to pass.

Nebraska's other U.S. senator, Republican Mike Johanns, has opposed the Democrats' health care reform plan, saying the legislation would make health care more expensive and could jeopardize Medicare.

