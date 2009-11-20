Another 3 Iowans dead from H1N1 complications

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting three more H1N1 flu-related deaths.

Health department officials say one of the latest victims of the H1N1 virus was a child in eastern Iowa with risk factors that increased the chance of complications from contracting the virus.

Adults in Marion and Warrens counties were also victims. Officials said Friday both had risk factors that increased the chance of complications from the H1N1 virus.

The latest deaths brings to 24 confirmed H1N1-related deaths and about 650 hospitalizations in Iowa.

Among those hospitalized, the most common underlying medical conditions were immune-compromised conditions, such as cancer, respiratory ailments and neuromuscular conditions. More than half those hospitalized were overweight or obese.

