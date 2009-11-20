Gephardt pushes for expanded health care focus

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) -- Former Missouri Congressman Richard Gephardt is pushing for an expanded focus on public health, saying medical innovation is the key to cutting costs and finding cures to deadly diseases.

Gephardt spoke Friday during a taping of Iowa Public Television's "Iowa Press" program airing later in the weekend.

Gephardt says Iowa is poised to be a leader in the health care industry because of its research facilities, and that a renewed focus can help boost the state's economy.

Pushing for expanded health care was a centerpiece of Gephardt's presidential campaigns.

He won the Iowa caucuses in 1988 but was unsuccessful in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. A poor finish in the 2004 caucuses ended his presidential ambitions and marked the end of a 28-year congressional career.

