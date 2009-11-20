Iowa unemployment moves higher, Nebraska's rate levels off

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Unemployment in Iowa showed a slight increase to 6.7 percent in October, compared to the previous month's 6.6 percent. The U.S. unemployment rate in October was 10.2 percent.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, the number of unemployed workers last month rose to 112,700, 400 more than in September.

The figures show a dramatic change from October 2008, when the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent and the number of Iowans out of work totaled about 71,900.

Workforce development director Elisabeth Buck says the state faces significant obstacles ahead.

The report showed Iowa had 43,200 fewer jobs in October than a year earlier, but 2,300 more jobs than in September.

Compared to a year ago, though, all industries were showing losses except education and health services, financial services, and leisure and hospitality.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- Nebraska's unemployment rate held steady at 4.9 percent in October even as the national rate crept up to 10.2 percent.

The figures released Friday show the Nebraska unemployment rate is the second-lowest in the nation after North Dakota's 4.2 percent.

The Nebraska Department of Labor says the state rate did not change from September's 4.9 percent, but the October 2009 rate is 1.3 percentage points higher than the 3.6 percent in October 2008.

Nebraska Labor Commissioner Catherine Lang says Nebraska's economy appears to be on the road to recovery. The number of layoffs and business closures have slowed in the state, and unemployment remains relatively low.