Ponca comes out on top over Hartington Cedar Catholic - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ponca comes out on top over Hartington Cedar Catholic

Posted:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Ponca beat Hartington Cedar Catholic 14-13 in overtime.

Nebraska's Class C2 championship game was Tuesday morning at 10:15 a.m. between Ponca and Hartington Cedar Catholic.

Ponca beat Cedar 36-27 in the regular season.

Norfolk Catholic will play in the C1 finals on Tuesday at 2:45.

The Knights and St. Cecilia are both 12 and 0.

News Channel Four's Michael Klos is in Lincoln to cover both title games. Watch KTIV News Channel Four at Six.

Click here for more sports coverage from the KTIV Sports Fource Team.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.