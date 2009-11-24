Ponca comes out on top over Hartington Cedar Catholic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Ponca beat Hartington Cedar Catholic 14-13 in overtime.

Nebraska's Class C2 championship game was Tuesday morning at 10:15 a.m. between Ponca and Hartington Cedar Catholic.

Ponca beat Cedar 36-27 in the regular season.

Norfolk Catholic will play in the C1 finals on Tuesday at 2:45.

The Knights and St. Cecilia are both 12 and 0.

