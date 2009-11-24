Southern Hills Mall helps prepare shoppers for Black Friday

Sioux City, IOWA (KTIV) - Christmas is about a month away and the "elves" at the Southern Hills Mall are helping prepare shoppers for "Black Friday" and the rest of the holiday shopping season.

Mall officials say retailers have done their homework and their inventory is low.

So if you see something you want, they recommend buying it because you might not be able to get it later on.

Mall officials are also trying to make it more fun for shoppers by giving out freebies on Fridays.

"Starting this Friday, the day after Thanksgiving through December 18th we're also going to be distributing 100, $10 mall gift cards just randomly to shoppers that day," said Kristen Walter-Wenell Senior Marketing Manager, Southern Hills Mall.

Shoppers preparing for Black Friday can also go on-line... or sign up for tweets to get the latest information about sales.