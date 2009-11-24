Long Lines Wireless donates $10,000 to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center

Sioux City, IOWA (KTIV) - Long Lines Wireless is supporting the fight against cancer with a donation to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

Tuesday, they presented a check for more than $10,000 to the Cancer Center.

The money was donated from the giveBACK promotion the company held last month.

Long Lines donated $130 for each pink BlackBerry Pearl Flip smartphone purchased.

They say they're happy to help.

"We believe in helping families and the kids but particularly we want to be involved in Healthcare in Siouxland too. And so this project is part of the June E. Nylen Cancer Center generated some $10,000 in one month which we are very pleased to be a part of," said Chuck Long, Chair of the Board of Long Lines Limited.

The Cancer Center will use the money to fund free digital mammograms and free colon cancer screenings. They say early detection is important.

"We have seen a huge need in the community for people who need to have the screenings but they can't afford them because they can't afford the deductible or they don't have insurance at all. So we are saving lives and making be people be more aware of the things they need to do to be healthy, " said Pat Hubbard Director of Fund Development at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

Long Lines has now started a new promotion called "Cell Phones for Soldiers".

They're asking people to bring in their old cell phones and the proceeds from the sale of the phones will purchase calling cards to help troops overseas stay in touch with their family during the holidays.