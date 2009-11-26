Sioux City Gospel Mission feeds close to 300 people

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - It's the same great Thanksgiving meal but in a new location for the Gospel Mission.

Around 250 people sat down for lunch at the new building on Bluff Street in Sioux City.

Organizers say the new place will let them serve more people at one time.

Folks at the Gospel Mission say, they're providing meals for people who would otherwise have to go without... and the togetherness of the holiday makes them feel right at home.

"I think it does a great deal for the family in terms of raising their self esteem, assisting them, letting them know that there are others out there that care for them, " said Harold Youtzy Jr. Gospel Mission Executive Director.

The mission says it couldn't have served all the meals without its small army of volunteers.

Around 50 people helped dish out lunch and say it's very rewarding.

"You should do things for other people before you even think about your wants," Desiree Paxson, Volunteer.

The Gospel Mission is also collecting cans for its food drive.

You can drop off your donation at 500 Bluff Street.