Farmers Coop Society is collecting shoes for a cause

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Farmers Co-op Society, in Sioux Center, Iowa, is harvesting something different for the holiday season to help people across the world.

FCS is collecting new or used shoes for its 2009 "Shoe Harvest."

The original goal was to fill a Demco Wagon and Siouxlanders have already donated more than 4,000 shoes filling the wagon to the brim!

The shoes can be torn, mismatched or have holes because they'll be sent to an organization called "Soles 4 Souls" which mends, glues or recycles them.

The charity then distributes the shoes free of charge to people in need across the world

"Giving shoes away, they would think they can't give away used shoes but they'll take anything, worn out. A lot of times we would see a worn out shoe and we'd throw it away rather than give it away but they can use the parts and salvage a number of things from worn out shoes," said Stan Feekes, FCS Assistant Manager.

You can drop off shoes at all seven different FCS locations, as well as Jensen Dealerships in Sioux City.

Shoes will be collected until January 15.