Sioux City couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary

Sioux City, IOWA (KTIV) - A Sioux City couple is celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday.

Kenn and Lotus Wittkamp were married on this date in 1939.

To celebrate, they furnished a cake to share with fellow diners at the Senior Adults Lunching Together at the Wesley United Methodist Church.

They say they there was never a doubt they would make it all of these years.

"Keep moving, keep going. To stay together keep going," said Kenn and Lotus Wittkamp, Married 70 Years.

Kenn and Lotus were married in Marcus, Iowa at a farm house.

