Black Friday is successful for some local retailers

Sioux City, IOWA (KTIV) - Despite the down economy, some local retailers say Black Friday was a success.

Target officials say many of their door buster items like the 32-inch tv's and other hot electronics were snatched within minutes of the store's opening on Friday morning.

Officials say they had more people come through their doors on this year's Black Friday than ever before.

"It was a huge success, not only sales wise but I think with the safety and getting people in the building and getting them what they needed and getting people checked out as quickly as possible.

We had all lanes open and running as smoothly and as quickly as possible. Everyone was very patient. The guests were phenomenal," said Mandy Rooney, Target Executive Team Leader.

And while Black Friday shoppers did clean out a lot of the merchandise, Target officials say they get freight trucks six days a week that will help replenish the hot items.