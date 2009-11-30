Fiery accident closes traffic on Highway 20 westbound - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fiery accident closes traffic on Highway 20 westbound

Posted:

Sioux City, IOWA (KTIV) - Traffic is still shut down on Highway 20 on the Southern side of Sioux City after a fiery accident.

The area we're talking about includes the Westbound lanes of Highway 20 that head into South Sioux City, Nebraska. 

It happened on the bridge over Interstate 29.

Police tell us that traffic is being re-routed North. Witnesses on the scene tells us a semi-truck was involved and the cab and trailer were both on fire.

There's no word yet on how many vehicles were involved, if anyone is hurt or what caused it.

Witnesses also tell us there are also three smaller separate accidents by the big one.

The accident is causing traffic to backup on both Highway 20 and Interstate 29.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.