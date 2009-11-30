Fiery accident closes traffic on Highway 20 westbound

Sioux City, IOWA (KTIV) - Traffic is still shut down on Highway 20 on the Southern side of Sioux City after a fiery accident.

The area we're talking about includes the Westbound lanes of Highway 20 that head into South Sioux City, Nebraska.

It happened on the bridge over Interstate 29.

Police tell us that traffic is being re-routed North. Witnesses on the scene tells us a semi-truck was involved and the cab and trailer were both on fire.

There's no word yet on how many vehicles were involved, if anyone is hurt or what caused it.

Witnesses also tell us there are also three smaller separate accidents by the big one.

The accident is causing traffic to backup on both Highway 20 and Interstate 29.