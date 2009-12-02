Camp High Hopes receives a $130,000 donation from Kirk for Kids

Sioux City, IOWA (KTIV) - A camp that will be for kids and individuals with disabilities got a big boost Wednesday.

Kirk for Kids officials presented a check for $130,000 dollars for Camp High Hopes on Wednesday at Central Bank in Sioux City.

The funds were raised back in August during the 2nd Annual Kirk For Kids Golf Benefit.

The money from the tournament, dinner and auction will be used to help build the year-round camp on 90 acres of wooded land near Bacon Creek Park in Sioux City.

Camp High Hopes officials say this donation will make a big impact on their fundraising effort.

"This check means a lot to us. This project is very big in size, to build this camp. This type of donation will significantly help us in the construction of phase one so that we can get up the lodge, as well as a couple cabins and a medical center," Ali Langseth, Executive Director of Camp High Hopes.

Kirk for Kids is a non-profit organization founded in 2008 by Sioux City Native and Chicago Bull, Kirk Hinrich.

Kirk's Dad, Jim Hinrich says Camp High Hopes will be great for Siouxland kids

"Basically, that's what Kirk wanted to do. He wanted to do something that would directly affect kids and this is an organization that we thought was very worthwhile and our family plans on being involved in Camp High Hopes after this event," said Jim Hinrich, Kirk For Kids.

Camp High Hopes officials have raised one-point-six million dollars and still need to raise four million dollars to meet the goal for phase one.

They hope to begin building in the spring of 2010.