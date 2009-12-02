Yankton may help bring home the gold

YANKTON, SD (KTIV) -- Yankton, South Dakota has been the headquarters for the National Field Archery Association for more than a year now. It's already brought in thousands of competitors and lots of money, but soon it may produce world champions.

Yankton has been right on the money since the National Field Archery Association's headquarters moved to town.

"Getting more heads in beds, bringing in more people to our hotels, more business in our retail," says Yankton Convention and Visitors Bureau director Lisa Scheve.

Aside from more tourist revenue, the headquarters has given Yankton more notoriety on an international level.

"We've just completed a complete Olympic outdoor archery field, which is the largest one in the nation right now," said NFAA president Bruce Cull.

That means Olympic athletes will be spending plenty of time in South Dakota. Cull says it's all part of the Easton Sports company's plan to make archery a gold medal clean-sweep for the US in the Olympics.

Cull says, "James Easton, who is the second generation of the company, started a foundation just a couple of years ago and put several hundred million dollars into this to perpetuate the sport of archery and we were basically one of the beneficiaries of that."

Yankton's archery facility is the first of five across the country to open.

Cull says, "The big thing is dwelling on the Olympic end of things now. We're basically an Olympics training center."

Cull says the plan is to breed talent in Yankton.

"By training people when they start at age five, this is a feeder system up to the Olympics."

Playing off your strengths -- that's the attitude that brought the headquarters to town in the first place.

"Look to things that you're able to build upon. We know that archery was a popular sport here in Yankton," Scheve said.

Now Yankton could be part of bringing home the gold.

Yankton has big plans for 2010. In May, the city will host the first ever Dakota Archery Classic, and,= in June, they'll welcome the USA Archery Competition.

Online Reporter: Zach Tecklenburg