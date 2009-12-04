East High students sending care packages to Siouxland soldiers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- A group of East High School students are giving support to Siouxland Soldiers.

Students from Freshman Fusion, an East High mentoring program, organized a school wide collection of supplies for Siouxland Soldiers.

They collected donations from faculty, staff and students to purchase some items too.

The supplies will be used to make care packages that Support Siouxland Soldiers will assemble for area military members for the holidays.

Students also signed cards thanking soldiers for their service.

"It makes you feel good because, knowing that they are out there helping us and we and just give them something to make them feel better," said Emilie Olveda.

The items collected will be packed this Saturday at the Holiday Care-Pack Event that Support Siouxland Soldiers is holding at the 113th Calvary Armory.

Then the care packages will be sent out to any deployed area and arrive just in time for the holidays.