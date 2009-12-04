GOP chairman says Palin championing conservative principles - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

GOP chairman says Palin championing conservative principles

Posted:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Many have viewed Governor Sarah Palin as a fresh face for the Republican party, and someone who can recruit others into the GOP.

The Woodbury County Republican chair says Governor Palin serves as a great conservative voice.

"They want to hear things like smaller government, protect the unborn, be strong on our military, different things like that, so it's the conservative principles that she's championing very well," said Woodbury Co. Republican Chair Brian Rosener.

While there is a lot of speculation that she'll make a presidential run in 2012, Governor Palin has yet to make an announcement of her intentions.

