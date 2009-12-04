Padgett appointed mayor pro-tem

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sioux City's mayor has selected one of the newly-elected council members as the next mayor pro-tem. Mike Hobart picked Tom Padgett for the position.

Padgett was elected to one of three available seats in last month's general election. He previously served two terms on the city council from 1994 to 2001, serving as mayor two of those years.

Padgett replaces Jim Rixner who was not re-elected.

"Because of his educational background, and his work and professional history, I can't think of anybody better suited to take over the mantle of the mayor than Tom," said mayor Mike Hobart.

"I think certainly the budget is the big issue because finance is really the critical thing right now in state government as well as municipal government," Padgett said.

Even though he's no stranger to city hall, Padgett has joined the other two newly elected council members in orientation. He says there's been a lot of changes since he was mayor.