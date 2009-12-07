Fire damages grain dryer near Sheldon, IA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fire damages grain dryer near Sheldon, IA

Posted:

NEAR SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) -- An afternoon fire damaged a grain dryer in northwest Iowa.

Officials say it happened around 1:00 at the Ritter elevator, which is owned by Farmer's Co-op Society. That's four miles north of Sheldon.

Officials say corn was in the process of being transferred from the dryer to the elevator when it became clogged and broke out in flames. Firefighters say unplugging the corn was key to putting out the fire.

"Getting it unplugged, because it burns, it cakes up into clumps. It's just a matter of getting it unplugged and cleaning it out," says Brad Hindt of the Sheldon Fire Dept.

Three area departments helped put out the fire. No one was injured.

Online Reporter: Zach Tecklenburg

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.