Fire damages grain dryer near Sheldon, IA

NEAR SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) -- An afternoon fire damaged a grain dryer in northwest Iowa.

Officials say it happened around 1:00 at the Ritter elevator, which is owned by Farmer's Co-op Society. That's four miles north of Sheldon.

Officials say corn was in the process of being transferred from the dryer to the elevator when it became clogged and broke out in flames. Firefighters say unplugging the corn was key to putting out the fire.

"Getting it unplugged, because it burns, it cakes up into clumps. It's just a matter of getting it unplugged and cleaning it out," says Brad Hindt of the Sheldon Fire Dept.

Three area departments helped put out the fire. No one was injured.

