PAULINA, Iowa (KTIV) -- A fire Tuesday night in Paullina, Iowa seriously damaged several apartments.

The O'Brien County Sheriff's department says around 9:30 Thursday night, crews responded to the apartments above Mesner's Restaurant, at 107 East Broadway in Paullina.

Fifteen different departments fought the flames through blizzard like conditions. A pumper from the Larabee Fire Department even went into the ditch on the way to the scene.

No one was hurt in the fire.