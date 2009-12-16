Locals volunteer this tax season to help stimulate economy - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Locals volunteer this tax season to help stimulate economy

Posted:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Need some extra cash come the first of the year?

 It may help if you file your taxes, first.  This tax season, volunteers at the Center For Siouxland will help file their taxes.

"Last year I did teenage taxes, I did taxes of 84-year old people. So there is a variety, and again it's a free service," said Glenn Barnett.

"This is fun because you get to meet and help people and they don't have to pay for it to be done," said Karen Painter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The effort is part of the nationwide AARP Tax-Aide program. The United Way of Siouxland is also a big supporter of the program. 

The Center For Siouxland still needs more people to volunteer to help prepare taxes. You do have to be 55 or older.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.