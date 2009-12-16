Locals volunteer this tax season to help stimulate economy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Need some extra cash come the first of the year?

It may help if you file your taxes, first. This tax season, volunteers at the Center For Siouxland will help file their taxes.

"Last year I did teenage taxes, I did taxes of 84-year old people. So there is a variety, and again it's a free service," said Glenn Barnett.

"This is fun because you get to meet and help people and they don't have to pay for it to be done," said Karen Painter.

The effort is part of the nationwide AARP Tax-Aide program. The United Way of Siouxland is also a big supporter of the program.

The Center For Siouxland still needs more people to volunteer to help prepare taxes. You do have to be 55 or older.